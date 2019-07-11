Pikeville apartment complex battling bed bugs

Tenants at Myers Towers in Pikeville have been dealing with bed bugs for years. This is an issue that has cost them a lot of headaches and a lot of furniture.

Neil Thompson says the bed bug "infestation" often results in tenants throwing out their furniture.

"We're dealing with a whole epidemic here. Every week it's furniture piled up," said tenant Neil Thompson.

Jim Hobbs, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Pikeville, said the bed bug issue is present in the building but is not an infestation.

"Bed bugs are a problem all over the country and, yes, we have some issues," Hobbs said.

He said anywhere from 15 to 35 apartments are usually dealing with bed bugs, but the maintenance crew at Myers Towers is doing everything it can to keep the bugs out of the complex.

"When we find them, we put them on our list and treat them accordingly," he said.

He said the tenants also hold responsibility for keeping the maintenance crew informed, and doing their part to avoid bringing in any more bed bugs.

"We care," he said. "Nobody wants to live with bed.. any kind of bug."

Thompson said he agrees that the tenants should shoulder part of the responsibility, but hopes to see those in charge doing more to get the bed bugs out.

Hobbs said plans for a heat chamber are currently in the works to help save the tenants from losing their furniture. The chamber will heat up the furniture, killing the bed bugs.

Hobbs said it will take a team effort to get the situation under control.

