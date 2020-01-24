Pikeville couple arrested on alleged child neglect charges

A couple from Pikeville was arrested on alleged child neglect charges on Wednesday.

Cassidy Finley, 22, and William Daniels, 28, of Pikeville were arraigned on a charge of wanton endangerment and three counts of first degree criminal abuse of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Pikeville Police received a complaint about child neglect in a house on Cypress Lane in Pikeville. When officers arrived, Finley and Daniels were not there, but they saw small children in looking out a bedroom window.

Upon entering the house, they discovered children were locked in separate rooms. In one room, a small boy who appeared to be two-year-old was found wearing no clothing and covered in feces. The walls and floor of the room were also covered in feces. In a second room, two girls were locked inside. Several medication bottles, lighters, and sharp objects were found in the room.

The complaint says that an adult male was found in a separate bedroom. He allegedly told officers that he had several mental illnesses and was left with the children locked in their rooms while the parents were out.

Finley and Daniels were later found at the McDonald's on Cassidy Boulevard and were arrested.

The children were transported to Pikeville Medical Center for evaluation.

Finley and Daniels are being held at Pike County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.