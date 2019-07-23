Pikeville man indicted for allegedly hosting underage drinking parties

A man from Pikeville was indicted last week for allegedly hosting underage drinking parties, including to a 15-year-old who reportedly was given alcohol, Attorney General Andy Beshear’s Office says.

Anthony Baker, 51, of Pikeville, Kentucky, is accused of providing alcohol to minors at underage drinking parties.

Anthony Baker, 51, is charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Investigators say the use of illegal narcotics also was reported at the parties.

Baker was indicted last week by a grand jury in Pike County. Beshear’s office said the Pikeville Police Department contacted the Attorney General in early June about the case.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 in Pike County Circuit Court.

