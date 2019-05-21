Pikeville students 'exercise' grant writing, bring outdoor gym to park

Pikeville High School students are working to solve community issues, one exercise at a time.

Students recently helped secure a $10,000 grant through the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative's Student Senate Community Challenge.

The challenge for Pikeville's students was to address issues of poverty and obesity in the community. So, the grant money was used to install outdoor exercise equipment for adults, which students said has more than one advantage.

They said the intentional placement of the equipment will allow parents to get in a quick workout as they monitor their children on the playground.

However, one of the students who helped with the project said it's about more than the convenience. It's about economics.

"In our community, there is a lot of poverty. We understand that not everyone has the money to pay for a YMCA gym membership or anything," said junior Kaila Zacarias. "Plus, it's in walking distance, public, easy to get to, which is very important."

Mayor Jimmy Carter said it is "humbling" to see students working to improve the community.

City Manager Philip Elswick said he liked the idea so much, that he extended its reach, adding similar equipment to Bob Amos Park.