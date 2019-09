Pinball, Pac-Man, and pints! It's a new business called Quicksilver Arcade, and it's located in Huntington's Pullman Square.

It also serves as a bar, but any time before 8 p.m. it's rated "E" for everyone.

The general manager of Quicksilver Arcade, Yvonne Augarten, sat down with Sarah and Katie to talk about everything they have to offer.