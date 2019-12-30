Plan in works for old Fort Gay High School to be given new life

When schools consolidate, small communities often feel like they lose part of their identity.

That's why people in Fort Gay are thrilled to find out their old historic school building will be getting a major make-over and new life.

David Thompson was a junior at Fort Gay High School in 1988, the last year it was open before consolidating with Crum to form Tolsia High School.

"It was just a great place to be," Thompson said.

A fire broke out in the building a few years ago, and neighbors say it's been demoralizing to see it gradually become more rundown in the three decades since the high school closed, but a plan is in the works to get the building refurbished.

"It's just a pillar of the community," Thompson, a former Fort Gay mayor, said. "I'm just glad it's going to be used and not torn down."

The Coalfield Development Corporation announced the group New Day in Fort Gay has been awarded nearly $570,000 for a revitalization project to restore the empty building.

The plan is for the former school, which was registered as a national historical site this year, to be converted into affordable apartments.

Lucille Roberston lives across from the building where she got her education many moons ago. She's tickled her old school will be getting a makeover.

"I think it'll mean a lot to a lot of people around here," she said.

"They come back every year to see the old building and reminisce about the things that went on there," Thompson said. "It's just great that it's going to be used."

The estimated total cost to renovate the old school is nearly $1.5 million. Town leaders say they've applied for other grants.

