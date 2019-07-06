Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

A plane heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Yeager Airport had to make an emergency landing back at Yeager Saturday.

Airport officials say the CRJ-700 aircraft that had 60 passengers on board when it reported an issue with the landing gear shortly after take off.

The pilot notified air traffic control who launched an emergency response plan with Charleston Police and Fire, West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County deputies, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

According to airport officials, the plane landed safely at the airport about 30 minutes after taking off.

