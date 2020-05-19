Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

An airplane made an emergency landing at Yeager Airport Monday evening because of a nose gear problem.

Officials say two people were on board.

Before landing, the pilot flew the plane around the air traffic control tower. Controllers were able to verify the nose gear was down, but could not verify if the gear was locked in place.

The West Virginia Air National Guard quickly responded to the runway in accordance with the airport emergency plan.

Officials say the plane landed safely just before 7:15 p.m. and taxied to the Capital Jet Center.

“I am thankful the plane was able to make a safe landing, and both people on board are okay,” said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller. “I also want to thank the West Virginia Air National Guard for their quick response. We are fortunate to have them at CRW.”

