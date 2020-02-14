Planet Fitness to open new South Point location

New life is coming to an old plaza in South Point.

South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin tells WSAZ that a Planet Fitness will go in the old Kmart Plaza next to Big Lots off of U.S. 52.

There is no word on when the new location will open.

According to its website, Planet Fitness has more than 1,800 locations.

"Planet Fitness has continued to spread its unique mission of enhancing

people's lives by providing an affordable, high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment," the company says.

