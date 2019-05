Construction to replace schools destroyed by floods in 2016 is one step closer to starting.

State Senator Glenn Jefferies (D-Putnam) posted renderings of what the new Clendenin Elementary and Herbert Hoover High Schools will look like.

Jefferies says bidding information on the projects was finalized Thursday, environmental and ground assessments are in the works.

Williamson Shiver Architects and ZMM Architects & Engineers are leading the projects.