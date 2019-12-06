Plans for recovery home being placed next to daycare in St. Albans

While most may agree that we need more solutions to help people dealing with the opioid crisis, it's often a debate on where the facilities should be.

The Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans says a recovery home is in the works right in the church's backyard.

"I (am) concerned with the addiction home being opened directly in the backyard where the kids play on a daily basis," said Brittany Paul.

Church leaders say the plan is to have the recovery home occupy a home on their property that sits in the churches backyard. But parents say the problem -- is that they will be sharing the same yard their kids play in.

"I mean, I'm for recovery, just not in the location they chose," Paul said.

Dennis Mosley is the person running the program and says a lot of positive could come from having the home right there.

"It's not going to be the easiest program that there is because, it's difficult," Mosley tells WSAZ. "It's for people who really want to change their life."

There will be strict rules for the men living inside the house:

Random drug testing weekly



Have to obtain a job in the community



Have to pay rent and maintain house



Have to attend church twice weekly



Required to have counseling and a recovery coach



Will not be allowed to cross the yard unless accompanied by Dennis Mosley



No tobacco products on the side of the house facing the church

But parents like Brittany Paul say rules aren't always followed.

"You know, he said there's no second chances, but it's only going to take the first mistake," Paul tells WSAZ. "It's only going to take one time, for one needle, for one kid to pick it up and get hurt."

As of now, there is no date set for when the home will open if it does open.