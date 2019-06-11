Plans to purchase, develop former Huntington ACF Property in the works

There are new plans for a piece of property that many thought would be home to the Marshall University baseball stadium.

WSAZ reported earlier this Spring the new stadium will actually be built at the former site of the Flynt Pigments Plant rather than the old ACF Industries property nearby.

But Monday night there was a major step forward for 41 acres of the ACF property.

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority has been given the go-ahead to move forward with a plan to close on the deal.

Mayor Steve Williams says they'd like to have things wrapped up later this summer and the sky is the limit.

Mayor Williams told WSAZ Monday night that several parties are reacing out to the city including hotel developers and research & development organizations to name a few.

The purchase price agreed upon is $3.1m.

Also Monday leaders in the city of Huntington annouced that current city manager Cathy Burns will take over the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.

Her last day as city manager will be July 1.

The HMDA is an organization that works to create and keep jobs in Huntington.

In a news release Mayor Williams said: "We are embarking upon the most important economic opportunity for our city in more than half a century. The next five years will determine our next 50 years. We must have the most capable and qualified person to guide us through these waters," said Mayor Steve Williams, a HMDA board member who nominated Burns to become executive director during the meeting.

"Cathy Burns possesses the skills, experience and temperament to help us navigate through a complicated, ambitious and sophisticated economic revitalization plan. The citizens of our region are fortunate that she has accepted this challenge."