Plaque unveiled at Wayne football stadium in memory of Coach Scott Jarrell

Friday night, a community honored the life of a former coach.

A plaque featuring late coach Scott Jarrell was unveiled at the entrance of the Wayne football stadium.

Scott Jarrell was stabbed to death in his home near Wayne on New Year's Eve in 2010.

A former player was convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence.

Jarrell was the head coach of the Wayne Pioneers from 1966 to 1985.

At the stadium where he spent so many Friday nights leading young men, a community showed that his memory is far from forgotten.

A plaque featuring Jarrell was unveiled by his grandsons at the entrance of the stadium before kickoff of their game against Herbert Hoover.

His widow Carol flipped the coin at midfield.

The class of 1969, whose team was the first ever for Wayne to go undefeated, celebrated their 50-year reunion at the game Friday night. Men who played for Jarrell reflected on what his leadership meant to them.

"He was just so friendly," David Morris, who won the Kennedy Award, said. "He had a smile on his face all the time. You'd see him walking down the street, and everybody had to wave."

"It's an honor he deserves," Randy May said. "He was more than just a coach. He knew every player he had one on one. He'll be remembered for what he's done."

