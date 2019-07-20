Playground equipment could reach dangerous temperatures

The dangerous heat will continue through the rest of this weekend, and while parks are usually popular for families on their off-days, many parents may want to think twice about taking their kids while the sun is up.

5 News spoke with Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth about safety tips for families.

"Well, first of all, I think parents should be aware that there is an issue. Children's skin is a lot more sensitive than adult skin and they don't process heat as well as adult's skin would," said Shuttleworth.

Park temperatures like swings that bake in the sun all day can reach temperatures close to, if not over, 140 degrees. The American Burn Association warns that temperatures this high could cause second-degree burns in as little as three seconds.

This is why Shuttleworth recommends if kids do play this weekend, that they cover up.

"If it's a day like today, I'd even recommend longer pants because when they slide or are sitting in a swingset, they have the opportunity to burn the sensitive parts of the undersides of their legs," said Lawren Sandy, a local parent.

Valley Soccer Club Coaching Director Raul Ovalle runs the World Cup Soccer Camp knows how to keep his players cool under the sun.

"A great thing for us, it is kind of what we do, beating the heat. When it comes to that. We stay hydrated, we try and get in shade any breaks we can. Love our time out here in the sun but we try and stay protected using sunscreen," said Ovalle.

Bridgeport officials recommend parents that do go to parks this weekend test equipment temperature with the back of their hand before letting their kids play on it.