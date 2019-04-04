‘Please don’t let me die’: Teen pleads for help after Montgomery shooting

Joann White's heart was pounding as rapid gunfire echoed throughout her house on Mallory Street Thursday.

Joann White's heart was pounding as rapid gunfire echoed throughout her house on Mallory Street Thursday.(Source: WSFA)

“That’s when I saw the young man in my front yard,” White said. “He hollered, ‘Help me, don’t let me die.’”

White believes the teenager lives in the neighborhood, saying she sees him walking through the area frequently. Based on what she heard, she believes he was the target of a drive-by shooting.

“I don’t know who shot him,” she said as tears ran down her cheek. “My son went out there to find out who shot him but he couldn’t say nothing, he just said, ‘Don’t let me die.’”

White’s family launched into action - helping the teen until medics arrived. She said the victim was bleeding profusely and was in bad shape.

“The way he was asking for help was as if he didn’t have a chance,” White said. “It panicked me so bad, I just didn’t want to see it no more. If he died I didn’t want to keep that image in my mind.”

As police processed the scene they realized two rounds went through her house.

“My grandbaby was in the room,” she explained. “If we had him up like we usually do playing with him - the bullet would have gotten his head. It’s just too close for comfort.”

This ordeal left White shaken, something she says she won’t soon forget. It’s something she doesn’t want to see happen to anyone else.

“That’s somebody’s child out there that might be dying,” White said. “Just stop the shooting. Let’s resolve things other ways than shooting. I don’t think I can take it. It’s kids that has the guns, not grown people. That’s the only way they know how to fight. It’s sad.”

Late Thursday Montgomery Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect. He is charged with first-degree assault and shooting into a dwelling. The victim’s age hasn’t been released.

