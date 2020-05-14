Poage Landing Days canceled for 2020

Poage Landing Days in Ashland, Kentucky, have been canceled for 2020.

It had been scheduled for September 18-20.

The Poage board of directors said they made the decision to cancel due to events beyond their control with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directors said they felt it was in the best of interest of the thousands of people who attend each year as well as vendors and entertainers.

They also said the amount of advanced planning needed for an event this size doesn't allow them to wait until later in the year to see what happens with the pandemic.