Poca High School boys soccer season cancelled

The Poca High School boys soccer season for 2019 has been cancelled.

According to Putnam County Schools, it's because they did not reach the minimum number of athletes on the team.

On Thursday, the Director of Administrative Services received a call about a concern with the lack of student athletes on Poca's high school boys soccer team. The person says the team only had about 8 or 9 athletes playing in a game.

Officials followed up immediately and school administration says the program only had 14 players on the roster.

The Putnam County Schools Athletic Policy and Procedures Manual says a soccer program must have at least 15 athletes. These numbers were developed by Putnam County personnel office and secondary schools in order to maintain student safety and equity in sports.

Putnam County Schools officials say if a program doesn't meet minimum numbers, the school administration must apply for a waiver before the season begins.

School administrators, athletic directors and coaches are aware of the policies and were reinforced during an Athletic Directors meeting in May. Officials with the school say a representative from Putnam County

attended the meeting.

The Communications and Events Coordinator tells WSAZ "It is a school's responsibility to ensure that policy and procedures are implemented as outlined in district policy. This is an extremely unfortunate circumstance but should have been addressed at the school-level as outlined in the athletic policy and procedures put in place."

