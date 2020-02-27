Point Pleasant High School student receives major college surprise

It was the surprise of a lifetime for a Point Pleasant High School senior.

Kaylee Nott's principal organized an assembly for the both the junior and senior classes, surprising Kaylee with the news that she's been awarded the University of Charleston Presidential Scholarship.

The scholarship covers full tuition, room and board for four years. It is valued at more than $160,000.

Nott is the second student to be given the award for the 2020-21 academic year.

She is still trying to decide on a major, but is considering medical school.

