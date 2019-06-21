Police: 'Quick change artist' gets away with cash from Grayson, Ky. bank

A man police referred to as a “quick change artist” is wanted after getting away with cash from First National Bank of Grayson.

The incident happened early Friday afternoon at the bank’s location along Carol Malone Boulevard, according to Grayson Police Chief Kevin McDavid.

No weapons were used, and the incident was called into 911 as an unarmed robbery. The exact amount of money taken has not been disclosed.

Police say a black van was possibly involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Grayson Police.

