Police: Bar shooting suspect gave brother's name when arrested

A man charged with a shooting at a bar that injured four people could face more charges after police say he gave a fake name when he was arrested.

Ironton Police say Tayvon M. Gaulds, 26, from Huntington gave his brother's name when he was arrested after the shooting at Bar on Third Street early Saturday morning.

Police Chief Pam Wagner tells WSAZ the department received an anonymous phone call late Saturday tipping officers off about the name switch.

Wagner says investigators were still waiting on fingerprint checks from the FBI database when they got the call.

Information from the FBI later came back that positively identified Gaulds.

Police say more charges are pending, including an active warrant from U.S. Marshals.