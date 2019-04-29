Police: Toddler in critical condition after being shaken

Police are investigating after a man allegedly shook a toddler.

It happened in Wurtland at the Foot Hills Apartment Complex on Riverside Drive.

According to the Raceland Police Department, a two-year-old was child was shaken or slammed by Bobby Brantley. They say he is the boyfriend of the kid's mother.

Brantley is being held in the Greenup County Detention Center. According to the jail website, he is facing charges of first degree child abuse of a child 12 or under.

The child is in the hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for any updates.

