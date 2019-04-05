Police: Driver steals car from hospital and crashes after chase

Police say a man stole a vehicle from a hospital, led officers on a lengthy chase, and eventually crashed.

According to South Charleston Police, the suspect stole a Nissan Altima from Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Early Thursday morning, the suspect led police on a pursuit. The chase continued for nearly 20 miles before the driver crashed on Woodward Drive in Charleston.

Forest Goldburg, 28, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and transferring/receiving stolen property. Police say they expect to file more charges.

There was a passenger in the car. She is charged with possession of meth. Her name was not immediately available.

No officers were hurt.

The South Charleston Police Department, Dunbar Police Department, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Office were involved.

Goldburg is in the South Central Regional Jail on a cash-only $5,000 bond.