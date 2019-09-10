Police: Driver under the influence kills man near gas station

A man is in jail facing several charges after police say he drove his car while under the influence and killed someone near a gas station in Vinton County.

Jay Mullins is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of third-degree aggravated vehicular homicide, and one count of driving under the influence.

The McArthur Police Department arrested Mullins. He was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Mullins drove his car while under the influence Saturday near a gas station in downtown McArthur. That's where he allegedly hit and killed the victim, who police identified as Joseph Smith.

Right now, the jail website lists no bond for Mullins. However, if he does ever post bond, he will be under house arrest. We're told the suspect will have to wear a GPS monitoring device at all times and use a personal breathalyzer, all at his expense. He will also have to submit to drug screenings requested by law enforcement and will not be allowed to drive.

Mullins is set to appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 17.

