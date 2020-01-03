Police: Floyd County man skinned dogs to make 'doggy coat'

Kentucky State Police arrested an Eastern Kentucky man who reportedly killed his neighbor's dogs and skinned them.

WARNING: The following description of this incident may be graphic to some readers.

On December 23rd, a trooper responded to a complaint in the David community. The caller said his neighbor, Johnathan Watkins, killed his two dogs, skinned them and had them hanging off his front porch banister.

When the trooper arrived, the neighbor said Watkins came to his house asking for a cigarette. The neighbor noticed Watkins was covered in blood and asked what he was doing.

Watkins reportedly told him, "I've been skinning dogs," which the neighbor did not believe because he had a history of mental illness.

The neighbor then told police that he later walked up the road and saw what looked to be four animal skins on Watkins' front porch. He also saw what looked like two skinned dog carcasses.

Police said the neighbor's two dogs were missing and another neighbor's two dogs were missing as well. A woman who was in the area told troopers she and her boyfriend witnessed the carcasses and skins as well.

The trooper went to Watkins' house next and saw the animal skins on the porch. When Watkins came out to the yard, the trooper said they saw blood on Watkins' clothes and a large hunting knife in a holster hanging from his belt. The knife was also covered in blood.

When asked why he had blood all over him, Watkins told the trooper, "I'm making myself a doggy coat."

The trooper asked Watkins if he killed his neighbor's dogs, to which he said, "yes, there isn't anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat."

Watkins then reportedly told police that he stabbed the dogs in the heart with his knife and threw the carcasses over the hill after he skinned them. The trooper checked over the hill and saw what appeared to be two skinned dog carcasses.

KSP arrested Watkins and took him to the Floyd County Detention Center. He is charged with torturing a dog with serious physical injury or death and tampering with physical evidence.

He entered a not guilty plea in Floyd District Court on December 27. The judge ordered Watkins to be held without bond and to have a psychiatric evaluation. The case will be reviewed on January 24.