Police: Gunfire exchanged between vehicles in Huntington

Huntington police on Friday responded to a call of an exchange of gunfire at 23rd Street and 10th Avenue.

Chief Hank Dial says witnesses reported people in two vehicles, a black truck and red SUV, shot at each other before driving off in different directions. It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

The chief says there are no victims.

Police are looking for the vehicles in question.

Neighbors say they heard as many as eight shots.

One neighbor says it’s a huge relief no stray bullets hit anyone, especially children who often play outside in the area around the time of the shooting.

