Police: Huntington home set on fire morning after deadly shooting

Police say a home in Huntington was set on fire the morning after officers responded to a deadly shooting at the property.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says it all began with a 911 call around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told 911 dispatchers that a man with a gun was trying to get into her home in the 900 block of 21st Street.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Johnson, 31, of Michigan, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he died a short time later.

The woman who lives at the home -- also from Michigan -- told officers with HPD's Violent Crime Unit that Johnson was the man who originally had the gun. She said he came to the home and demanded money.

Several children and the woman's boyfriend were also in the home when Johnson showed up, she told police.

The woman and other witnesses explained to officers that Johnson threatened several people, pointed the gun at them, and tried to shoot the woman's boyfriend.

She told police that, during the fight, she and Johnson "began fighting with one of her children." The woman said she grabbed the gun and shot Johnson "while he was attacking her child."

No one is facing charges right now in connection with the shooting, but officers are still investigating what happened.

Then, around 4 a.m. Thursday, there was a fire at the same home. The Huntington Fire Department responded and saw the back door had been forced open. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The fire department is investigating the incident as arson.

