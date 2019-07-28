UPDATE | Name released in Dunbar murder

UPDATE 7/28/19 @ 4:55 p.m.

Deputies have released the name of a woman found dead in Dunbar Sunday morning.

Alice M. Washington, 52, of Dunbar was found dead around 3:30 Sunday morning on Howard Avenue.

Deputies say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip to www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email the tipline at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

Deputies in Kanawha County, West Virginia, are investigating a homicide.

They say it happened around 3:30 Sunday morning on Howard Avenue in Dunbar.

When Deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a female had been shot and was deceased.

No arrests have been made. and no names have been released.

Kanawha County Deputies were on scene throughout the night gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police are asking anyone for more information on this case to give them a call: (304) 357-0169.