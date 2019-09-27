Troopers investigating murder in Floyd County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder that happened in Floyd County.

They say a body was found at a home along state Route 3379 in the Branham's Creek community of Floyd County.

Troopers were called out to a home to check on the welfare of a person living in that home.

After several attempts to get someone to answer, they entered the home and found a person dead inside.

Foul play is suspected and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

