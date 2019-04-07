Police: Kentucky man shot woman while she laid in bed with a child

Police are investigating a double shooting on Parthenia Ave., Metrosafe confirms.

A call of a shooting came in around 9:11 p.m. Saturday night.

First responders arrived on scene and found two victims.

In arrest slip for Elvis Ray Carrier, police say he used an assault rifle to shoot towards a house in the 4000 block of Parthenia Ave. Police said he hit a woman inside the house twice in the chest. The arrest slip also said the female victim was laying in bed next to a child when the shooting took place.

One victim, a male in his late teens to early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Louisville Metro Police Department Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as Tashawn Feldman, a 20-year-old black man. His cause of death was ruled a single gunshot wound to the torso.

The other victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the incident began with a dispute involving several people outside. During the altercation, someone fired several shots with a gun, which struck the two victims.

“There were a number of people outside so right now we’re canvassing the neighborhood, talking with several different people to see what information we can put together. It’s still an open, active investigation,” Smiley said.

It was not known if the man killed or the woman injured were involved in the dispute or simply bystanders.

The crime scene was a large one, and police were canvassing the neighborhood to get information, going door-to-door interviewing residents.

Police say four other occupants in the home of the female victim were not injured.