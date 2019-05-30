Police: Man accused of of child sexual exploitation turns himself in

Prestonsburg Police say a man wanted for child sexual exploitation turned himself in Wednesday.

Bobby Blackburn is charged with using an electronic device to try to get a minor to engage in sexual activities, WYMT reports.

According to the arrest citation, police got a complaint on May 24 that Blackburn messaged a minor and asked her to engage in a sex act with another minor.

Police interviewed the minor, who showed images of the messages in which Blackburn allegedly asked the minor to engage in a "threesome" and some other obscene messages. The minors were employees of a business Blackburn manages.

On May 25, police said Blackburn followed a third minor to the station where she tried to give a statement saying she sent the obscene messaged from Blackburn's phone. But when they questioned her further, she took back her statement and admitted that Blackburn told her to say it or she would lose her job.

When police officers got an arrest warrant, they tried to collect Blackburn's phone. Family members said the phone was thrown into the river in Pike County.

On May 29, Blackburn turned himself in to police. He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.