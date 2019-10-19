Police: Man arrested for break-ins; offered officer money to let him go

A man is facing several charges after Milton police say he broke in to a home and car, and then offered the officer money to let him go.

Police say Michael Clagg, 27, from Milton, came in to a woman's home on Mason Street looking for Suboxone. Officers say the woman was able to identify Clagg who officers later found breaking in to a car in the City National Bank parking lot.

As officers were taken Clagg to jail, they say he repeatedly offered them money to let him go.

As he was being booked, officers say they found a small amount of Meth on Clagg.

Clagg is charged with burglary, breaking and entering, bribery, and possession.