Police: Man arrested going 102 mph in I-64 work zone

Police in Milton, West Virginia, say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after going 102 mph in an Interstate 64 work zone.

Brandon Shabdue, who is from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was charged with reckless driving, speeding in a work zone and second-offense DUI.

According to the Milton Police Department, Shabdue failed to pull over for several miles before stopping near mile-marker 29.

Police in Milton say the median construction project has resumed on I-64 from the Milton exit into Putnam County. Work is underway between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The speed limit is 55 mph during those work hours.

