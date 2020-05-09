Police: Man charged for armed robbery at gas station

A man accused of robbing a gas station with a weapon is now in custody.

Louisa Police say just before 7:30 Saturday morning, a man robbed the Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Madison Street.

Officers tell WSAZ the suspect, who they have identified as James L. Dean, 49, from Louisa, was later found by West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Dean was walking along Route 52 when they stopped him, and add he had a stolen gun in his possession at the time.

Dean was arrested on several charges, including robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

The Lawrence County and Wayne County Sheriff's Offices as well as Kentucky State Police helped with the investigation.