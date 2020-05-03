Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing into car, yard

A man is in jail after Ashland Police say he was driving recklessly and crashed into the side of car and a home's yard Sunday.

Christopher Bryan, 30, from South Point faces several charges for the incident.

Police Chief Todd Kelley tells WSAZ it happened along 13th Street near Central Parkway.

Officers were able to track down Bryan along Lexington Avenue near King's Daughters Medical Center and stop him

No one was injured.

Bryan was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center where he is being charged with leaving the scene, operating a vehicle under the influence, among other charges.

