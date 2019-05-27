Police: Man facing charges after trying to run, resisting arrest

A man is facing several charges after police say he tried to run from them and then resisted arrest.

Robert Lee, 37, was arrested Monday evening. Charleston Police say he was spotted riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.

Police say they knew Lee had a warrant out for his arrest and tried to take him into custody.

According to police, Lee tried to take off on his bicycle when they went to arrest him.

Officers were able to stop him, but police say he then started to resist arrest.

Lee is now facing several charges including fleeing, obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and battery on an officer.

Police say Lee is homeless and had a stolen bicycle, which was freshly painted with grey primer, and also had a backpack with several stolen items in it.

Lee was taken to South Central Regional Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.