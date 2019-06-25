Police: Man shoots 10-month-old baby in head after mom rejects him

A 10-month-old baby is recovering after being shot. Police said the shooting happened after the child’s mother rejected a man’s unwanted advances.

Baby Fayth Percy is fighting for her life after a man shot her. (Source: Fresno PD/KFSN/CNN)

A family birthday party turned into a crime scene Sunday morning..

Fresno Police said Marcos Echartea sought refuge inside the home after shooting out a car window and hitting baby Fayth Percy in the head.

Investigators said the baby’s mom, Deziree Menagh, was leaving the party to get away from the suspect when he tracked her down and fired.

The man who was driving the car was not hurt. The baby was the only one struck.

“It should shock the conscience of every person in Fresno to know that we have a 10-month-old baby lying in the hospital fighting for her life,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Fayth’s parents, Deziree Menagh and Bennie Percy, have been by the child’s side, tearfully hoping and praying for a miraculous recovery.

Dyer says a gun was found and is undergoing ballistic testing to determine if it was the one used in the shooting.

Investigators spent more than 12 hours with the area roped off, questioning witnesses.

They said the man never looked back after pulling the trigger.

“In fact, when our detectives brought him downtown, he had no remorse. He had just shot a 10-month-old baby and didn’t even seem to care or it didn’t phase him,” Dyer said.

It’s unclear if Echartea was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but officers say alcohol was being consumed at the party.

The man is expected to face a judge later this week. He’s also being held in connection with another shooting from last month.

