Police: Man threatens fast food employees, causes scene in drive-thru

A man from McDowell County is facing a charge out of Kanawha County for allegedly causing a scene and threatening employees at a fast food restaurant.

Jonathan Gullett, 31, of Panther, West Virginia, is charged with threats of terroristic acts.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Nitro Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at a fast food restaurant at Nitro Marketplace. An employee said a customer was angry about an order and was asked to leave.

The manager told police Gullett ordered in the drive-thru and paid. She says the customer was waiting for his food when he started screaming and hitting the drive-thru window with his fist.

"She opened the window and he was angry, stating he came through earlier and was shorted some food in his order," the officer wrote in the complaint. "She asked him if he had his receipt and he did not so she told him there was nothing she could do."

According to the manager, that only made Gullett angrier. She shut the window, called 911, and showed Gullet the phone through the window. The irate customer then allegedly drove to a different fast food restaurant, parked his car, and walked back.

The officer arrived and found Gullett standing in the drive-thru lane, "blocking customers and pounding on the window trying to get in." Afraid for her staff, the manager locked all of the lobby doors. Police say cars were backed up in the drive-thru and parking lot.

An employee working the drive-thru window said Gullett "was screaming obscenities and yelling how he wanted inside to kill employees."

Police detained Gullett at the scene.

His charge is a felony. If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail and a fine of up to $25,000.

Currently, Gullett is in the South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 (10 percent cash) bail.

