Police officer helps man get license

Police ffficers make traffic stops everyday, and it's usually something drivers dread. However, getting pulled over was a blessing in disguise for one man.

Traffic stops are routine for most officers but in the case of Officer Chris Powell of Winfield Police Department, one traffic stop in particular was anything but.

"He had all the signs he was undergoing cancer treatments, and I've seen it before and it was obvious to me," said Officer Chris Powell of the Winfield Police Department. "He was telling me he just finished his last cancer treatment."

Powell says when he made a traffic stop due to an expired license plate, he found that there was much more to the story.

"He had an expired plate, license and the inspection was up. He said he didn't have the strength didn't have the time to go out and get these things done," Powell said.

Powell then took matters into his own hands.

"I said, 'Well, if I came and picked you up, would you want to get this stuff taken care of?' and he said sure so we planned a date and took him down to the DMV and we got it all knocked out."

Powell did it all on his days off from work, and even let the man use his own personal vehicle.

"This came to me by third hand because Chris didn't want to tell anybody because, he's so humble," said Winfield Police Chief Ed Starcher. When I got wind of this, I confronted him and asked him about what happened and he told me and I thought that was such a great story."

Starcher says this isn't Powell's first act of kindness on the job, either.

"We got a call on a loiterer near Speedway, Chris responded to the call and found that the guy was just down on his luck, too," Starcher said. "He found out the guy didn't have much food, so Chris went out and bought him food."

Starcher says it's just the kind of guy Powell is, and he's very proud of him and the Winfield Police Department as a whole.