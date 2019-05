One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday in Huntington.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial tells WSAZ, officers responded to a call of several shots fired in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue. That’s near Marshall University’s campus.

Dial says investigators found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No information about a suspect is available.

