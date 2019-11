Huntington Police are responding to a shooting along the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue Sunday.

It happened just after 9:30 Sunday evening.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says the victim is Brandon Smith, 21, from Michigan.

Dial says Smith was shot in the back and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

It is unclear if there is anyone in custody.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

