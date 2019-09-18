Police: Parent hit with two-by-four during fight after high school football game

Charges are pending after a fight between parents at a junior varsity football game led to one parent hitting the other with a large piece of wood.

Olive Hill Police say it happened Monday after the game between West Carter and East Carter.

They say the parent who was hit was taken to the hospital to be checked out and later released. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Police say they are still gathering details about what happened and plan to present the case to a grand jury later this month.

As of now, no charges have been filed, and the parent who allegedly swung a two-by-four during the fight has not been arrested. However, Olive Hill Police tell WSAZ multiple charges are pending.

WSAZ reached out to Carter County Schools for comment. In a statement school officials said, "We have been made aware of an incident involving adults in the parking lot following the jv football game Monday evening in Olive Hill. No students were involved. Police officers were called to the scene and continue to investigate. The school district has no further comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation."

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

