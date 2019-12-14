Police: 1 person shot at Atlanta-area mall; no active shooter

Shoppers at an Atlanta-area mall were sent into a panic Saturday as a gunman opened fire during the busy Christmas shopping season.

Shots were fired at Cumberland Mall early Saturday afternoon in Cobb County, police confirmed.

Cobb County Police said in an early afternoon tweet that there was no active shooter, and that the shots were not fired randomly. Instead, their information indicated “involved parties know one another, therefore [the] incident was isolated to them.”

Police later gave an update, tweeting a statement saying two people were involved in the shooting, which started during an argument in the food court.

Police said one person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene, and police “are working to locate him.”

The mall is temporarily closed but is expected to reopen later Saturday afternoon.

