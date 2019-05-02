Police: Suspect hits officer with vehicle while trying to escape

A man is in jail after police say he caused a disturbance and even hit an officer with his vehicle while trying to get away.

Timothy Taylor Jr., 35, of Dunbar, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say they responded to a disturbance at a store at the Dunbar Village Plaza Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a man outside of the store told officers "he shot me before," referring to the suspect. Around that same time, Taylor Jr. appeared and ran towards his own vehicle.

The other man told police Taylor Jr. had a gun with him.

Police yelled at the suspect to stop. "Taylor Jr.'s driver window was down so he heard me continuously telling him to stop," the complaint states. "I also know he heard me because he looked me straight in the eyes as I was telling him to stop."

The suspect tried to drive away, but a truck driver pulled in front of the vehicle to block him.

"Taylor Jr. then pulled straight ahead almost striking the white truck and the unknown parked vehicle beside him," police wrote.

Dunbar Police say the suspect drove around the parking lot, making different turns and speeding up. He drove straight towards the officer and the other man who claimed Taylor Jr. previously shot him.

"As Mr. Taylor Jr. traveled closer to our location he could have continued north past us," the complaint states. "Instead he swerved to his left attempting to hit [the other man] and me."

The police officer pushed the other man out of the way. Before the officer could get out of the way himself, the vehicle struck him.

Once again, the officer yelled at the suspect to stop, but Taylor Jr. continued driving. The officer called for backup.

Police chased Taylor Jr. to a parking lot off Myers Avenue. Investigators say he still refused to get out of the vehicle and told them the door was locked.

Eventually, police got the suspect out of the vehicle. When he ignored orders to get on the ground, police say they had to force him to the ground.

He was arrested and taken to the South Central Regional Jail. A judge set his bail at $150,000 cash only.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 10.