Police: Toddler wearing soiled diaper found in insect-infested car while parents used drugs

The parents of a 2-year-old girl were arrested after police say she was found in a hot, insect-infected car with the suspects while at least one of them allegedly did drugs.

The backseat of the car was covered in different insects, including roaches, and was filled with open and spoiled food containers, dirty diapers and soiled clothing, according to officials. (Source: DeLand Police Department)

Police say an officer spotted the car Tuesday, parked near the tree line of a DeLand, Fla., park. The officer could see the parents and a small child inside. The temperature outside was 104 degrees.

Officials say the child’s parents, 30-year-old David Dexter and 28-year-old Christan Wilson, were arrested after authorities allegedly found opioids, needles and drug paraphernalia in the car and in Wilson’s purse.

In the arrest report, officials said the 2-year-old child was not wearing close-toed shoes and could have stepped on a needle.

She was reportedly wearing a soiled diaper that sagged to her knees and had numerous scabs on her legs and an open wound on her neck that had drawn small insects.

"It's unconscionable that someone would let their child be in those sort of conditions,” said Chris Graham, a spokesman for DeLand Police.

Authorities say Dexter told them he drove the child and Wilson to illegally purchase the opioids but denied injecting himself. He also said the little girl’s neck injury came from bumping into a person with a lit cigarette.

Dexter and Wilson were both charged with felony child abuse and multiple drug charges. They are being held on $5,500 bond each.

The 2-year-old was medically cleared and turned over to a family member.

