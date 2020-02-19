Police: Veteran with PTSD fires AK-47 in neighborhood

One man is facing charges after allegedly firing an AK-47 weapon in Nitro Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Main Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. for shots fired, click here for the original story.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton says Blaylock suffers from severe PTSD and was having an episode. According to the criminal complaint, Blaylock told police he saw people following him so he fired about 10 shots at them.

"I'm glad he's in the system, but he probably shouldn't be in the criminal justice system," Chief Eggleton told WSAZ. "He should be in the mental health system because he needs help."

A neighbor of Blaylock's tells WSAZ that she ran to the store when she got an alarming phone call from her granddaughters who were home.

"They called to say we heard shots," said Tina Skeens. "I told them to go in the bathroom, lock yourself in and I'll be there in two seconds."

Skeens says one of the bullets had missed her apartment by only a foot.

"It is a scary thing, for anyone, adult or child it was scary."

But Skeens also says he hopes that Veterans like Blaylock, are able to get the help they need.

"It is sad, we don't do enough for our veterans," Skeens told WSAZ. "We have so many of them, and we're not giving them the help that they need."

Eggleton says Blaylock's shots also hit a business adjacent to his apartment complex. The business had two people inside of it. One person was sitting directly where a bullet hit, but he says due to the building being masonry, the bullets weren't able to get in.

"Thank goodness, the officers that were there were able to diffuse the situation, disarm him and take him into custody without any further shots being fired," Eggelton said. "Because, that could've really been bad."

Blaylock was arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.