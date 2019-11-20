Police: Vice principal hurt in altercation with high school student in Ripley, W.Va.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A vice principal at Ripley High School suffered minor injuries Wednesday during an altercation involving a student, the Ripley Police Department says.
Details about what led up to the incident aren’t available at this time.
Police say investigators are taking statements and reviewing security camera footage.
No names have been released at this point.
Police say charges will likely be filed against the student involved.
