Police: Woman driving under the influence hits 3 vehicles in parking lot

A woman driving under the influence hit three vehicles in a parking lot along the 1500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, police at the scene say.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the Frontier Communications parking lot.

Police say the woman was driving erratically on that parking lot. One car sustained serious damage. The impact shoved that car into another vehicle, denting it. The woman then backed into a gray truck, nicking that vehicle.

Police caught the woman along Patrick Street at the old Sport Mart.

Her name hasn’t been released.

