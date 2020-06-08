Police: Woman shot in random incident in Portsmouth, Ohio

A woman was shot early Monday evening in what appears to be a random incident, Portsmouth Police say.

Officers say the woman was in a vehicle traveling on Kendall Avenue when the glass shattered and she was shot in the shoulder. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police say it appears the woman was “an innocent party that was struck by random gunfire.”

Officers went to the hospital where the victim was taken to follow up on their investigation.

Additional details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

