UPDATE | Man sentenced to life without mercy for killing woman by setting her on fire

UPDATE 5/10/19 @ 1:10 p.m.

A man found guilty of pouring gas on a woman and setting her on fire will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Carl Magee was sentenced Friday to life without mercy for causing the death of Rachele Jarrett in Charleston, West Virginia.

Carl Magee was sentenced Friday to life without mercy for causing the death of Rachele Jarrett. It happened after the judge denied Magee's lawyer's motion for a new trial or the no mercy decision be set aside.

His attorney Rick Holicker said he didn't find out Magee made statements to the media while being walked to his arraignment until after the trial. Holicker added that, had the jury seen that video they might have decided Magee was not competent at the time of the murder

Even though the state said they didn't know about the statements, Holicker said the officer who made the arrest should of notified prosecutors.

Prosecutors also argued that two doctors said Magee was competent.

Judge Joanna Tabit ruled the video in question was not evidence, rather it was media coverage.

Charleston Police say Rachele Jarrett, 44, died in July of 2018 after being set on fire outside a home on Randolph Street. Investigators say Jarrett was sleeping on the porch when Magee walked up, doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire before walking away.

While police were looking for Magee, they say he went on a crime spree, breaking into several homes.

UPDATE 4/9/18 @ 11:13 a.m.

On Monday, the defense said a psychiatric evaluation concluded that Magee is not competent to enter a plea or stand trial. But, Judge Joanna Tabit said she found some issues with the report and is ordering a second evaluation.

Magee is scheduled to be back in court July 10 for a hearing to determine which psychiatric evaluation will be used to determine competency.

UPDATE 12/13/17 @ 12:15 p.m.

"This guy became public enemy number one very quickly," Lt. Steve Cooper told WSAZ. "We didn't know who was in danger or how much danger they could be in. We knew what he was capable of."

WSAZ learned more about the crime spree police say Magee committed after lighting a woman on fire on Randolph Street Sunday and attempting to set fire to a home on Wyoming Street. Magee was charged Monday night with attempted murder, malicious wounding and first-degree arson.

Charleston detectives tell WSAZ more charges are likely.

"He seemed to be turning into a one-man crime wave," Cooper said. "We did not know if he was armed or not. We knew that there had possibly been a firearm stolen from a burglary."

"This way deeper. I was born March the 7th at 7:07. I weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces. That has something to do with what's going on," Carl Magee told media Monday night at the end of a bizarre rant. "I'm very great with people. I love people, and this act right here I don't know if it was voodoo, witchcraft or what. They got me."

Magee talked to media for several minutes, making odd claims, including the mention that he was target of a witch hunt and saying he did not know how or why he was in West Virginia.

Police did not know prior to his arrest, but Magee is a wanted fugitive out of Arkansas related to crimes allegedly committed in 2016. Court clerks tell WSAZ he has numerous probation violations stemming from alcohol use, failing to report to his probation officer and failing to pay fines. The six-year probation sentence followed charges of aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Monday evening, police began closing in on Magee.

At one point, they say he broke into a home with weapons inside, and they were concerned he stole a gun and could have been armed.

At a home on Virginia Avenue, Magee allegedly broke in, took a shower, changed his clothes and drank one of the homeowner's beers.

Police say Magee asked a woman for a drink of water outside a home along Chesterfield Avenue in Kanawha City. The woman told police she went inside her home to get him water and he followed her and sat down inside her home. Police were notified, but when they got to the home, Magee was no longer there.

At that point, the hunt intensified.

Police tracked Magee down at an apartment on Chesterfield Avenue. When police knocked on the door, he ran out the back and was taken into custody.

In an exclusive interview, the victim's boyfriend, who was also on the porch of the home Sunday morning, described the nightmarish crime.

"Gasoline he threw, doused in my face and her face. I thought it was raining or something. It had been raining earlier this morning. So I just reacted and jumped up," Barrett says. "I had already told her get off the porch, but I guess her hesitation took too long, and the fire -- it got right on her."

He told police he had never seen the man and that he didn't say a word while he was pouring gasoline on them.

The incident was caught on home surveillance video, one of investigators' key clues right now.

"He was very calculating. He was very meticulous," Lt. Steve Cooper said in a press conference Monday. "When you watch it on video, it's shocking to the conscious."

Lt. Cooper says public safety is a concern until the man is caught.

Cooper says they are working around the clock to identify him and track him down. CPD also released Monday that the suspect was at the Crossroads Men's Shelter over the weekend and is believed to be homeless.

The director of the shelter tells WSAZ the man was at the shelter for only a few hours and was last scene at the 7:30 a.m. chapel service Sunday, asking for prayer.

"It don't look too good right now, and if she does make it through it's going to be a long process as far as her healing," Barrett told WSAZ. "She don't deserve nothing like that. No woman or man deserves anything like that, to be burned alive."

If you see the suspect, police ask you call 911 immediately.

"It's not something that we see very often," Lt. Steve Cooper tells WSAZ. "I can recall a couple of cases where someone actually caught someone on fire, and typically, it's lead to their death. It's extremely heinous. It's shocking to the conscious, and we ask anyone who knows anything about this crime to please contact us."

The home on Randolph Street also suffered extensive damage. Neighbors on both sides of the home had to be evacuated. The flames and heat were so intense that they melted the siding on the homes next door.

