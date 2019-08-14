UPDATE | Name released of man accused of killing woman and 10-year-old boy

UPDATE 8/14/19 @ 1:59 p.m.

Police released the name of a man accused of killing two family members, including a child, in Pennsylvania.

Charleston Police officers arrested Jack Elijah Turner Wednesday afternoon at a bus station.

Investigators tell WSAZ Turner killed a woman and a 10-year-old boy.

We are working to confirm the suspect's relationships to the victims.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

