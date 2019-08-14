UPDATE | Name released of man accused of killing woman and 10-year-old boy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 8/14/19 @ 1:59 p.m.
Police released the name of a man accused of killing two family members, including a child, in Pennsylvania.
Charleston Police officers arrested Jack Elijah Turner Wednesday afternoon at a bus station.
Investigators tell WSAZ Turner killed a woman and a 10-year-old boy.
We are working to confirm the suspect's relationships to the victims.
ORIGINAL STORY 8/14/19
